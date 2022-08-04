Dynamic Duo Raj & DK form creative partnership with Netflix

Under their D2R Films banner, Raj & DK will develop and produce their upcoming projects for Netflix.
With an impressive slate of cult films, blockbusters, and premium shows, Raj & DK are undoubtedly one of India’s finest and most successful creators. The dynamic duo has mastered distinct genre mash-ups with their quirky style, creating extraordinary stories that have won both critical acclaim and commercial success.
Sharing details about the partnership, Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said, “Raj & DK are one of the most original creative voices in the country. Along with their unique and ingenious storytelling style, they are also a powerhouse studio. We are excited to continue our relationship with them for a multi-year creative partnership that will bring superlative entertainment to Netflix members around the world.”
Raj & DK said, “Netflix is a pioneer in the streaming space backed by its unstinting, passionate support for filmmaking and filmmakers. We are looking forward to creating big, unique stories and challenging ourselves to push the storytelling into exciting and fresh spaces.”
Raj & DK will also be the show-runners and directors of Netflix’s upcoming comedy crime thriller series, Guns & Gulaabs, a story of love and innocence in a world of crime, a nostalgic tale of all kinds of firsts, from first love to first kill. The duo also produced one of the most critically acclaimed and loved films of last year, the Telugu film Cinema Bandi, currently streaming on Netflix.