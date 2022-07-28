Eat Right, Eat Green with Zee Zest’s New Show ‘ PATT-AY KI BAAT’

Commenting on the launch of the new innovative show, Amit Nair, business head, Zee Zest quotes, “Leaves have always been present in most of our meals and a part of Indian heritage since time immemorial due to its medicinal, aromatic, herbal and flavorful properties, but it hasn’t received the spotlight it deserves. This is why ‘PATT-AY KI BAAT’ highlights a sense of urgency or importance in its concept that focuses on showcasing the benefits, elements, and utility of leaves which hasn’t been done before. We hope audiences will find inspiration from the various nutritious and tasty recipes we have curated and can adapt the same as they cook nourishing food to keep their families healthy too.”