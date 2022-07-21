EatFit becomes the Official Online Food Partner for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Through this partnership EatFit aims to convey its ethos of healthy food eating to a larger global audience.
EatFit, India’s largest healthy food platform housed under Curefoods, has announced its partnership with ICC for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup this year. EatFit will be ICC’s official online food partner. Through this collaboration, EatFit aims to convey its ethos and the message of healthy food eating to a larger global audience and continues its efforts to help the world lead a clean, better, and health-conscious lifestyle.
For the next few months, EatFit will celebrate the joy of cricket through its cricket mania and will be designing a menu, especially for the World Cup. This menu will include healthy and tasty food options across cuisines while keeping in mind the nutrition and calorie intake and will be available for users online on Eatfit.in, for everyone to come together and celebrate the joy of cricket and food synonymously. As part of the partnership and the Cricket Mania, 100 EatFit customers will have the opportunity to win tickets to the Men’s T20 World Cup.
In an age where the need for an active healthy lifestyle is more pronounced than ever, EatFit will be launching a large TV, an on-ground and social media campaign to reach millions of people through the platforms of Hotstar & Star Network. The campaign will include EatFit brand ambassadors Varun Dhawan and Mithila Palkar to further convey their belief in sustainable eating and inculcate the habit of nutritious food ordering in users.
This campaign will promote the love for cricket and food, and the need for people to follow a tasty but conscious diet while raising attention towards the health of people.
Ankit Nagori, founder of EatFit expressed his pleasure in the partnership. “The love for cricket, its celebrations and food come collectively to millions of people. This partnership between EatFit and ICC marks the happiness of enjoying the highs and lows of cricket with nourishing food, among all its audience. Starting with the Men’s T20 World Cup, I hope to build a robust collaboration with ICC in the future and would love to continue this partnership year on year. EatFit is the best repeatable food brand in India that users can rely on daily. With ICC showing a strong belief in EatFit, we want to convey the EatFit ethos to a large audience and give a chance to users to honour the same”, said Nagori.
Anurag Dahiya, chief commercial officer, ICC said, “We are pleased to have EatFit as our official online food partner for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia, later this year. We look forward to working this partnership with EatFit on this cricketing extravaganza.”