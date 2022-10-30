Ecom-Gaming ad spends up 2x on TV: TAM AdEx report

The report covers the January to August 2022 time period.
TAM AdEx has just released a report about the Ecom-Gaming industry in India. The report covers the January to August 2022 time period. It found that television ad volumes for the Ecom-Gaming category increased two- fold during this period. The top 10 advertisers accounted for over 90% share of ad volumes.
The report also found that 35-plus brands advertised on TV during this time. Ads that were between 20 and 40 seconds, and those less than 20 seconds, had 99% share of ad volumes.
However, things were slightly different when it came to print advertising - ad space dropped by 27%, as compared to the same period in 2021. When it came to print advertising, the report mentions that Galactus Funware Technology was the top advertiser, taking up 40% share of ad space.
On both radio and digital, there was an increase in ad volumes. Sector ad volumes grew by 3.4 times, when it came to radio advertising (compared to the same period last year). On digital mediums, sector ad insertions grew 27%, as compared to January to August 2021.
You can read the full report below: