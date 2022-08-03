Effective Consumer Choice key for Indian TV Viewers: BIF-CUTS Survey

Key findings of the Study Report:

TV is the most preferred mode of video content consumption: It is worth noting that an astounding 70% of the consumers surveyed felt that television offers a value-for-money proposition, as compared to a mere 27% in the case of digital/OTT platforms and barely 3% in the case of TV apps.

Consumers prefer bouquets: Another telling find is that 54% of consumers surveyed avail of TV channels via bouquets/packages and another 35% do so via a combination of bouquets and individual channels. With an effective total of 89% of the consumers surveyed preferring bouquets, they become an overwhelmingly -preferred choice.

Consumers want more from their subscriptions, even though they prefer bouquets: 40% consumers feel their subscriptions cater to the viewing needs of the entire family. Several consumers felt there is room for their levels of satisfaction to grow, as they want to watch other and new channels that they think they may like. There is need for ‘effective choice’ to be exercised by consumers.

Pricing: Price is the most important factor for choosing TV package subscription for many consumers. Most consumers are subscribed to the basic package offered by the distributors which provide between 100-200 channels. The average charges paid by the consumers are between INR 200 and INR 400 for their subscriptions, on a monthly basis.

Lack of awareness on how to select (or delete) channels and dependence on last-mile TV distributors: Several consumers (31%) claimed that they were unaware of the possibility of adding/removing TV channels from their subscription packages, 51% are not inclined towards adding/removing channels themselves, and only 43% of those who add/remove TV channels found the process convenient. A majority of consumers (60%) rely on manual process of adding or removing channels and require direct intervention from distributors.

Lack of awareness of TRAI’s channel selector app: Around 75% consumers are unaware of the ‘channel selector app’ launched by TRAI in June 2020 to enhance consumer choice. This reinforces the need to improve efforts at capacity building of consumers on a priority basis.