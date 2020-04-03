Ekta Kapoor forgoes a year's salary for Balaji Telefilms' workers, freelancers

To ensure that freelancers and daily wage workers don't take salary cuts, Kapoor announced that she will forgo a year's salary - worth Rs. 2.5 crore.
In the light of the Covid-19 outbreak, Ekta Kapoor has announced that she will be forgoing a year's salary to ensure that freelancers and daily wage workers who are employed under Balaji Telefilms, get their salary. She made the announcement on her Instagram account.
She called the impact of the pandemic 'unprecedented' and stated that her salary - worth Rs. 2.5 crore to ensure that salaries of everyone else would be paid. This isn't the first announcement that was made due to the spread of the coronavirus. Last month, Kapoor announced that since they were unable to shoot new episodes of their popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, it would instead, temporarily replace it with a web series that normally runs on the ALTBalaji platform - Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. The show will air on Zee TV from 9pm to 10pm.