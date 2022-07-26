Eloelo's humorous take on rival’s print ad

It is noteworthy that Eloelo has more than 4 million+ downloads on Google Play, which shows the popularity of the app amongst the youth across India. Eloelo further plans to expand its audience network and content creators. Their recent take on the Moj's campaign seems to have worked wonders for the brand as #EloeloPeMauj trended high on all social media platforms, drawing a slew of witty repartees entertaining netizens.