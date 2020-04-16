End of an era: Examining the Sudhanshu Vats years

Vats is highly respected and admired in the industry, but has his critics, too. In 2016, when Viacom18 launched its VOD platform, it again followed its rivals. By then, all major players had rolled out their digital ventures and had a sizeable user base. The argument in his favour could be that he had other priorities, like managing the entire regional expansion. The former HUL man also got criticised for his low-risk attitude, as VOOT hardly placed big bets on the ‘Originals’ game, nor did it make any attempt to win a slice of the pay-pie, until earlier this year when it launched VOOT Select. When Netflix was premiering 'Sacred Games', Amazon Prime did 'Inside Edge', and while Hotstar was saying it aims to reach a billion screens, VOOT was promoting wrap-around shows of its television content. However, in digital, too, he had his segmentation boots on. Viacom18 launched an SVOD kids-only platform VOOT Kids. While doing so, it took all the kids content away from the parent app, which no one else did in the ecosystem.