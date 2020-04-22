Endemol Shine India acquires the rights for the upcoming book ‘lioness: the last queen’

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, said: "Lioness: The Last Queen is a truthful & complex tale of an amazing woman with great qualities and fatal flaws. Her indomitable spirit and the determination with which she continued fighting the British with whatever weapons she had available to her is inspiring to us even today. I am thrilled to collaborate with Endemol Shine India and Sidharth to bring to screen, this fascinating story of a queen who fought against the tyranny of the British and stood tall against the insidious cultural colonization of the time. I hope that this story is an apt ode to this lioness of India!”