Endemol Shine India to produce its first Marathi web-series

As creators who carved out our space in Marathi content, we have always believed that regional-language stories should be consumed on a global scale. We’re absolutely kicked to be co-producing a Marathi series and our first Hindi series with an internationally renowned partner, Endemol Shine India, Said, Paula McGlynn, CEO, Gulbadan Talkies & BhaDiPa.

ThorleVishwasraoDhakle and Radical are currently under development and will start production soon.