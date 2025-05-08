EndemolShine India forays into branded entertainment

EndemolShine India, a leading content company and part of Banijay Entertainment, has announced its strategic entry into branded entertainment.To power this vision, EndemolShine India has partnered with Mediascope, a leading agency in the space, to lead the effort around brand integration and advertiser-funded programming (AFP).

With this move, EndemolShine India aims to create innovative content solutions that seamlessly integrate brand narratives, enabling advertisers to reach audiences in more meaningful and engaging ways. The focus will be on developing premium, high-impact content across formats and platforms — where brands become an integral part of the storytelling.

The strategic partnership echoes Banijay Entertainment’s wider growth in branded entertainment, following the launch of specialist division Banijay Branded Entertainment (BBE), which is further evolving the group’s global efforts in this space.

Rishi Negi, group chief operating officer, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, said: “As the media landscape evolves, brands are seeking more organic, immersive ways to connect with audiences. Branded entertainment sits at the intersection of storytelling and strategy — and that’s where we thrive. With our strong creative engine and Mediascope’s expertise in brand partnerships, we’re excited to build a powerful branded content ecosystem in India.”

Trevellyn Fynn, EVP & head of content strategy at EndemolShine India added: “Branded entertainment allows us to design narratives that audiences choose to engage with while giving brands a compelling, purposeful role in the story. With this partnership, we're bringing together strategic thinking and creative ambition to tell stories for and with brands in India."

Marzban Patel, CEO & founder, Mediascope added: “Branded entertainment lies at the heart of how brands build emotional resonance in the current media landscape. This isn’t just about visibility; it’s about creating stories that audiences genuinely seek out, where the brand plays a meaningful and lasting role in the narrative. EndemolShine India brings world-class storytelling and scale, and at Mediascope, we see this as a powerful opportunity to help Indian brands forge deeper, more nuanced connections with audiences.”

With this partnership, EndemolShine India is set to develop a slate of original IPs and content formats co-created with brands, tapping into Mediascope’s deep understanding of the advertiser landscape. The focus will be on unlocking value for both content creators and marketers in a rapidly converging world.

Via its dedicated branded content division, Banijay Branded Entertainment (BBE), Banijay Entertainment leverages the company’s world-class, expansive global production expertise and creativity, to make content for brands that connect with audiences through emotional and richly crafted entertainment. It also partners closely with Banijay Entertainment’s dedicated live event and experiences business, Banijay Live, on its brand-led activations to drive maximum strategic value across its deals.