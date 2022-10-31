By afaqs! news bureau
ENIL appoints Yatish Mehrishi as CEO

Prashant Pandey, the current MD and CEO, will continue as the managing director.

Yatish Mehrishi has been appointed as the CEO and key managerial personnel of Radio Mirchi, the parent company ENIL announced in a regulatory filing. Prashant Pandey, the current MD and CEO, will continue as the managing director.

Mehrishi worked with ENIL until January 2021. In a eleven-year-long stint, he quit as the chief operating officer. He then joined Arvind Fashions as the chief revenue officer. He has over twenty three years of experience across diverse sectors spanning FMCG, Telecom and Fashion having worked with organizations like Pepsico, Motorola and Arvind Fashion.

Aside from a bachelor’s degree and an MBA, he has recently completed an M. Sc. in Strategy & Leadership from the London Business School.

