Enterr10 TV Network launches Dangal 2

Speaking about the launch of Dangal 2, Manish Singhal, managing director, Dangal TV says, “We have built a unique relationship with our viewers through our channels. While Dangal TV is more attuned to the female viewership, with Dangal 2 we are looking to encapsulate a larger audience base. We are using all our experience of the Hindi speaking heartland and working on creating content that makes for family viewing. Our viewers have already shown so much love towards Dangal TV, now with Dangal 2 we want to be a part of their family!”