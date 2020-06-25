Entertainment in the city of Kolkata kick-starts with Tansener Tanpura OOH campaign

We see two central characters who are the key people in the quest Alap (Vikram Chatterjee) and his girlfriend Shruti (Rupsa Chatterjee). Shruti’s family has the Tanpura for generations, but no one knows exactly where its location is! We also see several characters who are instrumental in carrying forward the plot like Shruti’s mother (Jayati Bhatia), the other students of Shruti’s grandfather and many more. Each clue is found from a new person as various music “raags” are used to unveil the mystery. A musical journey that has thrill-filled to the “T” as we link the past with the present and the shades of the various characters who are now owners of fame and are public figures.