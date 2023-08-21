EPIC ON forays into originals, announces a robust slate of series

Emphasizing IN10 Media Network’s vision to build an influential content studio and invest in content that reflects the network's vigour for staying ahead of the curve, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, said, “EPIC ON originals mark a significant milestone for the platform as we aim to strategically build new partnerships and engage diverse audiences, adapting to their evolving preferences. The IPs strengthen our long-term commitment to developing content, which is demographic and platform agnostic, to cater to different markets. The team is excited to produce a plethora of binge-worthy content catering to viewers’ varied palette.”