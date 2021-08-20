EPIC ON partners with ISPs to tap ‘Bharat’

With the ISPs, the app has already seen growth in terms of brand equity and revenues as well. To achieve this, EPIC ON bundled numerous offers like a monthly pack or yearly pack for customers via the ISP route. The East zone has seen a surge in monthly pack uptake while Mumbai has witnessed yearly pack demand. “Depending on user behaviour, we create flexible deals with ISPs to cater to their user bases. It's B2B in nature and we are happy to keep it the same way as we believe any MSO or ISP has complete knowledge about their customer bases and we want to leverage it in our business model,” added Mohanty.