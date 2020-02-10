Eros India appoints Pradeep Dwivedi as CEO

Eros International also appointed Vijay Vaishnav as CFO and Bishwarup Chakrabarti as legal head at Eros Digital.
Eros International has announced the appointment of Pradeep Dwivedi, as chief executive officer of its majority owned subsidiary, Eros International Media Limited (“EIML”). At Eros International Media Limited, Pradeep Dwivedi will be responsible for managing business growth and operations of the company and will also be responsible for all commercial negotiations and representations in various markets, forums, customers, vendors and regulatory authorities.
Kishore Lulla, Executive Director, EIML and executive chairman and CEO of Eros International , said in a statement: “We are delighted to have Pradeep Dwivedi joining us as CEO at Eros India. His energy, leadership credentials and relationships across multiple industries and deep understanding of media & technology business will be an asset in driving our growth. I am looking forward to working with him in successfully executing our strategy”
Pradeep Dwivedi said, “The Indian media & entertainment industry is poised for rapid transformation in the digital era and Eros India, with its strong legacy and innovative vision of Kishore Lulla, is all set to take advantage of the enormous market opportunities ahead. This provides a significant springboard to lead large-scale creation of value and business transformation. I am keen to work with all our stakeholders to accelerate growth and further success in the next exciting phase of its journey.”
Pradeep Dwivedi, B.Sc., MBA, is a senior media industry professional. He is an accomplished industry leader with an experience of over two decades in advertising and media business, telecom and technology enterprises, banking and financial services institutions and automotive sector, with established credentials in digital infotainment business as well as Print Publication, News Television channels and Experiential Events.
He has a demonstrated track record in revenue growth, sales & marketing, value creation, joint ventures & partnerships, corporate investments, business operations & general management. In the past, he has been CEO of Sakal Media Group, Chief Corporate Sales & Marketing Officer of Dainik Bhaskar Group, and worked in leadership positions with organisations including Tata Teleservices, American Express, GE Capital, Standard Chartered Bank & Eicher Motors in India. He is an active participant in many media industry associations, such as Director of IAA (India Chapter) and a managing committee member of The Advertising Club of India.
Eros International Plc has also appointed Mr. Vijay Vaishnav as Chief Finance Officer at Eros Now, the premium OTT South Asian entertainment platform. Vaishnav, BCom and CA, demonstrates exemplary expertise as evinced through the years of financial experience in established media & entertainment organisations such as Zee Entertainment, Viacom18 and Balaji Telefilms to name a few. Eros International Plc has further strengthened its legal team with the appointment of Bishwarup Chakrabarti as Legal-Head at Eros Digital. Chakrabarti is a postgraduate from National Law School, Bengaluru has previously been associated with various law firms and media conglomerates such as Viacom18 and Sony. At Sony, he was heading legal and regulatory affairs for production across the network.
