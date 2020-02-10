Eros India appoints Pradeep Dwivedi as CEO

Eros International Plc has also appointed Mr. Vijay Vaishnav as Chief Finance Officer at Eros Now, the premium OTT South Asian entertainment platform. Vaishnav, BCom and CA, demonstrates exemplary expertise as evinced through the years of financial experience in established media & entertainment organisations such as Zee Entertainment, Viacom18 and Balaji Telefilms to name a few. Eros International Plc has further strengthened its legal team with the appointment of Bishwarup Chakrabarti as Legal-Head at Eros Digital. Chakrabarti is a postgraduate from National Law School, Bengaluru has previously been associated with various law firms and media conglomerates such as Viacom18 and Sony. At Sony, he was heading legal and regulatory affairs for production across the network.