Eros Now expands presence in Australia through partnership with Fetch TV

Fetch viewers will now have access to Eros Now’s rich content library across multiple languages and genres.
Eros Now, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros Media World Plc , a global entertainment company, today announced that Eros Now has expanded its presence in Australia through a partnership with the leading Australian content aggregation platform Fetch TV. Fetch viewers will now have access to Eros Now’s rich content library across multiple languages and genres.
The collaboration is in line with Eros Now’s strategy to focus on growing direct-to-consumer relationships while strengthening and expanding key distribution partnerships. This new distribution partnership with Fetch TV provides over 630,000 active Fetch subscribers with access to Eros Now's rich content of over 12,000 Indian movies, originals, music, short-form content, and more across several languages and genres.
“Streaming platforms are gaining popularity worldwide and have emerged as a key driver for multilingual content across wider audience segment. Fetch TV has been a leading agreggator of streaming services and other entertainment content in the Australian market for over 10 years. This collaboration will certainly help us enhance our horizons in terms of international audience and their preferences, and further strengthen our offering”, says Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now.
India enjoys a strong connection with Australia generated through its shared colonial history, growing Indian diaspora in the region, Bollywood, cricket, and tourism. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics data, with a 2.8 percent increase, Indians comprise the third largest population base in Australia. Additionally, Australia is among the most popular destinations for Indian students. With a good mix of young, old, and native South Asian population base, demand for Indian content has surged across the continent.
Commenting on the collaboration Sam Hall, chief content and commercial officer Fetch TV said, “We are witnessing a huge demand for streaming services amongst our customers and have observed a shift in demand for multilingual content from traditional linear channels to streaming. We are thrilled to collaborate with a South Asian streaming leader like Eros Now to offer existing and future Fetch subscribers’ access to popular and high-quality South Asian content.”
Fetch combines Free-to-Air TV channels, Catch-Up, premium linear channels, streaming apps, and movies all in one place. It offers an intuitive User Experience (UX) and Universal Voice Search to make it easy for users to find and view content. First time users of Eros Now will have access to a one month free trial on Fetch, allowing them to enjoy Eros Now’s premium content such as Ram Leela, Go Goa Gone, Padmavaat, Manmarziyan, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Raanjhana and more.