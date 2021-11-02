Eros Now launches a Bollywood Film Festival on Facebook Powered by Mzaalo this Diwali

Commenting on the campaign, Ramakrishnan Laxman, senior vice president, marketing, Eros Now says, “Our data science led research indicates that Bollywood movies have a strong repeat watch value. And during festival season, this repeat viewing increases many folds. With people preferring to stream long form content on their devices nowadays, this partnership with Facebook allows us to extend the joy of watching the old and new gems of Bollywood this Diwali to billions of social savvy audiences. We believe this campaign will add to the celebratory experience of Diwali in people’s life.”