Eros responds to the Raanjhanaa AI-climax row, calling the re-release legal and creatively valid

The AI-altered re-release of Raanjhanaa, retitled Ambikapathy for Tamil audiences, has sparked a fierce debate in the film and legal fraternity. Actor Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai have publicly criticised the use of AI to modify the film’s original tragic ending, where the lovers do not reunite, into a happier one for the rerelease.

But Eros International, the producer and sole copyright holder of Raanjhanaa, has broken its silence with a series of strong statements. The company says the re-release is “a lawful and creative reinterpretation”, not a replacement. The AI-assisted climax was “crafted under human creative direction”, and the original film remains untouched and widely available.





“This version is part of a global and longstanding tradition in cinema of offering alternate edits, localised adaptations, and anniversary re-releases,” Eros said in a July 29 statement.





The IP battle: Who really owns Raanjhanaa?

At the heart of the issue lies a growing IP dispute. While Rai has distanced himself from the re-release, Eros maintains it holds 100% ownership of the film and all its derivative rights under Indian Copyright Law.

“Under Indian law, the producer is the legal author of a film,” the studio said. “Mr. Rai’s disassociation from the Tamil alternate version is his personal choice, but his claim to ownership or moral authority over the work is neither contractually supported nor legally enforceable.”

Eros also denied Dhanush’s claims that Rai had financed the actor’s involvement in the film. Calling it “factually inaccurate and legally inconsequential”, the studio asserted that it had fully financed the 2013 release.

AI versus artistic intent: Who gets to ‘finish’ the story?

Critics, including Dhanush, argue that using AI to change the film’s ending undermines the artistic soul of the original. But Eros has framed this as a tech-forward move to reinterpret classics for new audiences.

“Contrary to claims of ‘artistic vandalism’, our re-release is a respectful creative reinterpretation, clearly labelled and separate from the original version,” Eros wrote in its July 18 release.

While the ending may have changed, the studio insists this innovation is part of its broader strategy to blend legacy with modern technology, especially as it steers a vast 4,000+ film library across languages.

Tere Ishq Mein: Eros fires legal shots over ‘World of Raanjhanaa’

In an explosive addition to the controversy, Eros has also accused Aanand L Rai and his production house Colour Yellow Productions of unauthorised use of Raanjhanaa’s intellectual property in Rai’s upcoming film Tere Ishq Mein.

According to the July 29 statement, Eros has served a cease & desist notice to Rai, demanding the withdrawal of any promotional claims linking the new project to the “world of Raanjhanaa”.

“Eros strongly objects to the illegal and misleading attempt by Mr. Aanand L. Rai... to position the upcoming film Tere Ishq Mein as part of the Raanjhanaa universe,” it said.





Boardroom battle: Eros vs Colour Yellow at NCLT

Meanwhile, the issue has also spilt into legal territory. Eros has filed a case at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Colour Yellow Productions, where it owns a 50% stake, accusing Rai and co-director Yogita Rai of oppression and mismanagement.

The tribunal has granted interim relief to Eros, including:

A 7-day notice before any board/shareholder meetings

A stay on related-party transactions during the case proceedings

Eros alleges that Rai’s public condemnation of the AI re-release is “a conscious attempt to distract” from these legal troubles.

Legacy versus legality: What lies ahead?

While Dhanush and Rai’s artistic concerns have found sympathy online, Eros’s response makes it clear: this is as much a legal and business matter as it is a creative one.

The broader implications go beyond one film. The Ambikapathy re-release raises important questions:

Who controls a film once it’s made?

Can AI reinterpret legacy content ethically?

Should artists retain post-release moral authority over a work they don’t legally own?

Eros insists it's pioneering a “responsible AI” path forward, with full transparency and access to original versions.

“We remain committed to supporting storytellers, but equally, we will protect our creations, our contracts, and our legacy,” the company said.