Eros, Zee Studios delay theatrical releases; worrying signs for Indian cinema

A couple of executives in the cinema business also echoed the same thought. "Theatres with all the deep cleaning and sanitisation are the safest zones in the malls and highstreets," vents out one senior executive at one of the chains. "There is a perception that cinemas only deal with luxury and it is something that can be shut down any time. There are lakhs who depend directly and indirectly on the cinemas. Howcome there is no problem in regional markets like South and East?" the executive questioned.