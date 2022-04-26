ESL Gaming and Nielsen expand comprehensive esports measurement business relationship

The scope of the business relationship has been expanded to track more events per year and more broadcasts per platform and channel. Covering 17 events, including the ESL Pro Tour in CS:GO and ESL Gaming’s Dota 2 properties, as well as ESL Gaming’s complete mobile esports ecosystem, the collaboration focuses on four main areas:

● Media & Sponsor Valuation: Measurement and tracking of media value for brand and media partners across major live streaming platforms and broadcast languages to provide a “full picture” on audience and media value achieved for partners;

● Community & Fan Analytics: Esports audience research analysis delivering quantitative and qualitative consumer insights and analytics;

● Utilizing standardized metrics for esports viewership measurement and benchmarking across all relevant global and local live streaming platforms;

● Mobile gaming & esports: Assessment of ESL Gaming’s recently announced Snapdragon® Pro Series, including evaluating broadcasts and partner integration directly within the corresponding mobile games.