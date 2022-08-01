ESPL Season 2 on hold after BGMI ban by Government of India

Esports Premier League (ESPL) is the franchise-based esports league. The league has been engaging gamers from across the country in high-voltage action of the battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) carries a massive prize pool of Rs. 1 crore. After a month-long of riveting actions, packed with rivalries, gripping moments and thrilling finishes, the top sixteen teams were franchised and they were set to fight in a grand LAN finale from 1st to 5th August 2022.



But following the removal of BGMI from the Google Play Store and App Store, ESPL decided to postpone the matches of the LAN Finals