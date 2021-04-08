Essence Report - Gaming in the 2020s: Reach, rewards and the new meditation

In recent years, the gaming sector had been steadily growing in note amongst the marketing community but was yet to become a mainstream consideration. It had neither been seriously appraised for its reach potential, nor wholeheartedly embraced as a lever for driving brand connection. Enter a global pandemic — an enforced focus on home entertainment and folks spending more time with their children. One of the many effects was a huge increase in exposure to and exploration of gaming, resulting in a greater understanding of its appeal amid widespread news coverage of family-friendly, stand-out titles such as Animal Crossing.