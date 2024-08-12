EssenceMediacom secures the integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency will plan full-funnel media solutions to engage modern consumers and strengthen the brand's presence in the expanding e-commerce market.
EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s media agency, announces winning the integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods. EssenceMediacom will deliver a comprehensive range of full-funnel media solutions to engage new-age consumers and strengthen the brand's presence in the growing e-commerce market.
Bambino, a pioneer in pasta products since 1982, has introduced new product ranges promising health, taste, and convenience, reflecting their commitment to quality and continuous innovation. This collaboration with EssenceMediacom aligns with Bambino's ambition to expand its footprint in India.
Navin Khemka, CEO, EssenceMediacom – South Asia said, " Through this partnership, we look forward to being a part of Bambinos' growth journey. By leveraging innovation and technology, we aim to deliver exceptional results for Bambino, reaffirming our commitment to creating innovative, customised solutions for our clients.”
EssenceMediacom will manage Bambino’s account from its Bengaluru office.