Ethical content practices are crucial for creators & advertisers- Kevin Vaz

At the recently concluded FICCI Media & Entertainment Business Conclave (MEBC)–South Connect 2025, industry leaders gathered to discuss the evolving landscape of Indian media and entertainment.

Kevin Vaz, Chairman of the FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee and CEO of Entertainment at JioStar, delivered an insightful keynote, emphasising the South Indian film industry's growing influence on a global scale and the role of television.

Vaz also spoke about the rise of digital media and ways to navigate the co-existence of TV and digital in the Indian market.

Addressing the concerns surrounding the shift to digital, Vaz dismissed the notion that television is losing its younger audience. "Unlike Western markets, India continues to see high youth engagement in television due to its affordability, accessibility, and deep-rooted presence in Indian households. While digital consumption is accelerating, television remains a trusted source of entertainment and cultural connection," he adds.

"India is an ‘AND’ market, not an ‘OR’ market," he stated further. He further emphasised the need to foster coexistence between television and digital platforms to drive growth and innovation in the media industry.

The Challenge with digital evolution

Vaz highlighted that while Social media has revolutionised content consumption, with viral clips, trending songs, and online reviews shaping audience preferences. However, the risks against unchecked content, underscores the need for balance between creative freedom and societal responsibility.

"Ensuring ethical content practices is crucial for both creators and advertisers," he says

The success of South Indian content and the role of Television

Vaz pointed out that South Indian cinema has consistently pushed boundaries, a trait exemplified by industry stalwart Kamal Haasan. More recently, films like RRR, KGF-2, and Kantara have dominated the Indian and international box office, collectively grossing hundreds of crores.

"The trend continued in 2024 with Pushpa 2, whose Hindi-dubbed version alone contributed to 20% of the Hindi box office collections," he says.

Vaz further highlighted how South Indian content is also gaining international recognition. He stated the examples of the Telugu epic RRR that made history by winning at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, while Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light earned multiple global accolades.

According Vaz, television has played a significant role in popularising these films, with channels like Star Gold, Colors Cineplex, and Set Max introducing regional movies to national audiences.

"Despite the rise of digital platforms, television remains a dominant force, accounting for over 30% of India’s media and entertainment market," states Vaz.

He adds that Southern states have particularly benefited from localised content that resonates deeply with audiences.

Vaz concluded by highlighting India’s media and entertainment sector as being at an inflection point, poised for further global recognition. He announced the upcoming WAVES forum, an initiative led by Sanjay Jaju under the guidance of the Prime Minister and an elite advisory board, aiming to drive innovation and expand India’s footprint in global entertainment.