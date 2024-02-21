Eurosport India acquires broadcast rights for Afghanistan Cricket Board till 2027

Eurosport India, from the house of Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the acquisition of broadcast rights for the Afghanistan Cricket Board in collaboration with Firebird Universe, until 2027. Commencing on 27th February 2024, the four-year partnership between Eurosport India and the Afghanistan Cricket Board will kick off with a series as Afghanistan hosts Ireland in Abu Dhabi. The series promises to captivate audiences with a single test match, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and three T20 International matches.

Ruchir Jain, head of distribution & Eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, commented, “Afghanistan's cricket team has demonstrated remarkable prowess on the global stage, particularly evident in their performance at the recent World Cup. We are thrilled to join forces with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and are confident that Indian cricket enthusiasts will thoroughly enjoy watching their games on Eurosport.”

Deepak Jaswani, co-promoter of Firebird, the company that owns global media and broadcasting rights to all Afghanistan home cricket matches till 2027, said, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to promote cricketing excellence and foster global cricketing culture. With Eurosport India onboard, we are confident in delivering top-notch coverage of Afghanistan cricket to the passionate fans in India. Together, we look forward to elevating the viewing experience and showcasing the talent and resilience of Afghan cricketers on the world stage.”

Eurosport India's track record includes being the official broadcaster for the Afghanistan-Pakistan Bilateral Series in August 2023, as well as the inaugural Fairbreak Invitational T20, Oman Tri-Series, Bangladesh Premier League, and Nepal Premier League. Additionally, Eurosport India has previously broadcasted prestigious global events such as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the 2022 AFC Asian Women’s Cup, MotoGP, All Elite Wrestling, and more.