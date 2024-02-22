Eurosport India reacquires broadcast rights for MotoGP 2024-2026

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Eurosport India has reacquired the broadcast rights for MotoGP in India and the South Asia region. Eurosport India, from the house of Warner Bros. Discovery has been the home for motorsports in India. It has signed a three-year deal with Dorna, the commercial rights holder, to broadcast the motorcycle racing series, MotoGP.
Eurosport India initially secured the rights for MotoGP from 2020 to 2022, igniting awareness for the sport throughout India. Now, as MotoGP makes its way back to Eurosport for the 2024 season, fans can anticipate a 21-race calendar kicking off with the QatarGP on March 8-10, 2024. Eurosport India has obtained the broadcast rights for MotoGP in India in a new agreement with Dorna via Fairstreet Sports, the promoter of the Indian Grand Prix.
Anurag Singh Thakur, union minister, Ministry of Information and Broadcast and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, said, “We are delighted to welcome Eurosport as the TV broadcast partner for MotoGP in Bharat. This collaboration between Eurosport and MotoGP is not just about bringing the world’s premier motorcycle racing to our screens; it’s a testament to the growing appetite for international sports in Bharat. I am profoundly encouraged by the potential this partnership holds for elevating the sports broadcasting infrastructure and culture in our country. It will undoubtedly inspire more young athletes and enthusiasts to pursue their passion for motorsports, contributing significantly to our nation's sporting legacy.”
Daniel Rossomondo, chief commercial officer- Dorna Sports, said, “Eurosport is a pre-eminent destination for sports fans as well as a hub of motorsport in India. We believe this makes Eurosport the perfect platform to showcase this exhilarating sport to all our fans in India. I’m excited to see 2024 get in gear and I know that our riders can deliver an outstanding performance for everyone to enjoy."
Arjun Nowhar, general manager- South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "We are delighted to announce the return of MotoGP to our loyal fans across India. It brings us immense pleasure to see fans throughout the country enjoying all the races from the comfort of their homes, and we eagerly anticipate the second MotoGP Bharat race later this year."
He further added, "As a brand, we are committed to providing the best viewing experience for sports fans across the board. We strive to offer uninterrupted and seamless experiences, tailored to their preferences and passions."
Pushkar Nath Srivastava, CEO, Fairstreet Sports, said, “We are thrilled to join synergies with Eurosport for the broadcast of MotoGP Bharat. This partnership marks a significant step towards giving MotoGP fans in India and worldwide a thrilling experience via Eurosport’s extensive linear coverage of the sport and their commitment to deliver high quality viewing experience. We look forward to working together and expanding the reach of the sport to existing and new fans alike.”