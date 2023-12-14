Eurosport India secures exclusive rights for 2023 FIFA Club World Cup

Warner Bros Discovery’s TNT Sports bags UK and Ireland broadcasting rights.
Eurosport India, part of the Warner Bros Discovery group, has announced the acquisition of broadcast rights of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.
The FIFA Club World Cup, a pinnacle event in the annual football calendar, will witness global football giants battling for supremacy in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The lineup includes eminent clubs like Manchester City FC, Fluminense FC, Club Leon, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ahly, and the host team, Al-Ittihad.
Football aficionados in India can savor the brilliance of stars like Erling Haaland, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté. The kick-off unfolds with Leon versus Urawa Red at 8:00 PM IST, followed by Al Ahly taking on Al-Ittihad at 11:30 PM IST on December 15, 2023, exclusively live on Eurosport.
Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad faced Aukland City FC in the first round, securing their place in round 2. Winners from round 2 will advance to face Fluminense FC and the European champions Manchester City FC in the semi-finals.
All the matches will be broadcasted on the Eurosport India channel.
While Eurosport has been granted the exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament in India, Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT Sports, has similarly secured the rights to showcase the competition to audiences in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
Eurosport, globally is the home to top football properties like UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, EPL, La Liga, Bundesliga, MLS and more.
Eurosport India has played a tremendous part in bringing Indian team’s football action with previously held FIFA friendlies and SAFF championship along with broadcasting the inaugural season of the Hero Futsal Club Championship and the AFC Women’s Asian Cup to the home fans.