Facebook "unfriends" Australian news, Google refuses to "follow"; Experts say 'Big Tech' must support journalism

The Facebook boss of Australia and New Zealand, Easton commented on Google's stance too. "We understand many will ask why the platforms may respond differently. The answer is because our platforms have a fundamentally different relationships with news. Google Search is inextricably intertwined with news and publishers do not voluntarily provide their content. On the other hand, publishers willingly choose to post news on Facebook, as it allows them to sell more subscriptions, grow their audiences and increase advertising revenue."