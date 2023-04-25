It’s a challenge to meet non-fiction content demand: Warner Bros Discovery’s Sai Abishek

We want to expand the entire category, not just our platform, which is why we offer shows from BBC, A&E, and other networks. We acquire a large number of shows. We have a live channel and library content. All of this is helping build our reach. But originals is going to be one of the key drivers to increase the reach. We're investing heavily in originals across various genres. We are putting it up not just on our platform but also looking for potential partnerships with other platforms. We're in discussions with some platforms to see how we can share some of these genres. Certainly, originals and partnerships are key drivers of increasing our reach.