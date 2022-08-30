FairPlay News celebrates the spirit of achievement with the launch of “Khel Ja”

The campaign's protagonists have all been at the top of their careers in their respective fields and imbibe the key message of being fearless in the pursuit of excellence. Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani are arguably the highest-rated actors we have in the industry at the moment and Saina Nehwal and MC Mary Kom have not only created history for sports with their talent and determination but have repeatedly shown women the possibility to excel by proving that it can be done first. Mithali Raj is almost synonymous to Indian Women’s cricket in India and has continued to break barriers with sheer grit and resolve to drive change. Finally, Sunil Narine and Eoin Morgan both have respectively helped their teams achieve complete dominance on the world stage and are home team favourites in the Indian Premier League as well.