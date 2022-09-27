Fairplay – the ground-breaking new platform which takes music licensing digital!

Ravdeep Anand, founder and CEO of Fairplay, will lead day-to-day operations of the platform. He comes with a rich body of experience, having set up and run a successful music agency involved in various marketing services, including merchandise for music industry giants like Marshmello, Skrillex, Tiesto, DJ Snake, Deadmau5 and more. He has also worked extensively with numerous independent artists and has always had his ear to the ground. Fairplay, he believes, is the next big step in the evolution of the music business and will become one of the foundational elements for the new face of the music industry in the 21st century. He said, “The aim is to have a plethora of musical offerings capable of catering to the myriad requirements of customers, from films to advertising to live events to streaming. Whether you’re looking for something specific or just casually window shopping for future projects – we’ll have you covered!”. He also added, “At the heart of Fairplay is our desire to create an ecosystem that’s accessible, easy and equal to all. Fairplay quite literally for us translates to Fair Pay - not just for the customer looking to pay fair price for a music licence, but for the rights holder and artist too.”