FanCode acquires exclusive TV & digital rights for ISL 2025-26

FanCode, a Dream Sports company, has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for the Indian Super League (ISL), marking a significant step in strengthening access to Indian football for fans across the country. Kaleidoscope Production and Services (KPS Studios) will handle the production of the league.

The rights have been awarded following a transparent and structured tender process conducted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). ISL interim Managing Committee had floated an RFQ for media rights on January 18, 2026. The last date for submission of bids was February 1, 2026.

After following the due tender process, the RFQ committee and the Managing Committer of ISL have selected the Broadcast and Production partners for this year’s ISL, which kicks off on February 14.

With this acquisition, FanCode will deliver a digital-first viewing experience for ISL fans, combining high-quality broadcasts with the platform’s fan-centric features. Viewers can expect seamless streaming, deeper engagement through data and insights, and flexible access options designed for how fans consume sport today.

AIFF deputy secretary general M. Satyanarayan said “We are pleased to have concluded the ISL media rights process and to partner with FanCode, one of India’s leading sports platforms. FanCode’s focus on accessibility and fan experience aligns with our objective of expanding the league’s footprint and engaging more football fans across the country.”

FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said, “The Indian Super League is a significant addition to FanCode, as it represents the very best of Indian football. With the league’s strong and loyal fan following, we see a big opportunity to elevate how fans experience ISL through reliable, high-quality broadcast and a product designed around modern football audiences. This is in line with Dream Sports group’s overall vision of making sports better.”