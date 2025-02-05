FanCode becomes digital streaming partner for Legend 90 League

Legend 90 League announced that FanCode, a digital destination for sports, has acquired exclusive digital streaming rights for the upcoming edition of the League which gets underway on February 6 in Raipur.

The opener will see Chhattisgarh Warriors take on Delhi Royals at 7:00 PM IST, giving fans the opportunity to witness cricketing stalwarts such as Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in action, streaming live on FanCode.

Speaking on partnership with FanCode, Shivain Sharma, director of the Legend 90 League, said, "We are delighted to welcome FanCode as our exclusive digital streaming partner for the Legend 90 League. With FanCode’s extensive reach and commitment to delivering a seamless viewing experience, we are confident that cricket enthusiasts will enjoy every moment of the tournament."

"We’re thrilled to bring the Legend 90 League to cricket fans on FanCode. With some of the biggest names in cricket returning to the field, this tournament is set to be a nostalgic treat for fans while delivering top-tier action. With top stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina & Harbhajan Singh in action, every match promises excitement, drama, and unforgettable moments," FanCode spokesperson said on the Legend 90 League.

The action continues on February 7, with Rajasthan Kings locking horns with Dubai Giants in the second fixture, followed by Gujarat Samp Army facing Big Boys later that day.

The weekend promises high-octane clashes as Delhi Royals, Rajasthan Kings, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Dubai Giants, Big Boys, and Gujarat Samp Army battle for supremacy. Haryana Gladiators will begin their campaign on February 11 against Dubai Giants.

The Chhattisgarh Warriors boast marquee names like Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu, while Delhi Royals feature Shikhar Dhawan alongside Ross Taylor. Harbhajan Singh will play for Haryana Gladiators, and Dwayne Bravo will represent Rajasthan Kings. Additionally, former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will don the jersey for Dubai Giants.

With double-header matches scheduled on most days, the tournament will gain momentum towards the Qualifier on February 17, culminating in the grand finale on February 18.