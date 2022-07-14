FANCode partners DD Sports for exclusive TV broadcast of the India tour of West Indies

FanCode is curating a comprehensive and immersive digital experience aimed at redefining how fans consume sports, right from selecting their commentary language, statistics and analysis of choice through interactive overlays, while watching the live stream. Fans will also be able to rewatch and relive any moment from the game almost in real-time. Another offering unique to FanCode is their focus on keeping the series accessible to all users with subscription options like Tour Pass, where fans can select and pay just for the entire series.

Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE on FanCode App (Android, iOS, TV), www.fancode.com, and DD Sports from July 22, 2022, 7 PM onwards.