FanCode Shop inks multi-year deal with Rajasthan Royals

Talking about the partnership, Zameer Kochar, chief marketing officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, “One of our key core values at the franchise is to always have a fan-first approach and keep them at the center of everything we do. We believe our fans are our biggest asset, and through this partnership with FanCode Shop, our aim is to provide an integrated, seamless, one-stop experience for them to stay connected with their favourite team as well as have access to a varied range of our official, authentic merchandise.”