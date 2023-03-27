FanCode Shop inks multi-year deal with Rajasthan Royals

FanCode will manage RR Mega Store and will give fans access to authentic Royals’ merchandise.
FanCode Shop, the merchandising arm of FanCode, has announced a long-term partnership with Rajasthan Royals to launch, build and manage the RR Mega Store. The partnership will leverage FanCode Shop’s sports commerce and tech capabilities to curate a connected and seamless experience for fans to purchase licensed Rajasthan Royals merchandise.
The mega store is now live on rajasthanroyals.com/shop with a diverse product range including the official jersey, fan jersey, fan wear (t-shirts, shorts) and more.
With the RR Mega Store, FanCode Shop will lend its expertise towards building and managing an exclusive digital store for the team including end-to-end product and customer experience, manufacturing, logistics, customer care, and marketing.
Talking about the partnership, Zameer Kochar, chief marketing officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, “One of our key core values at the franchise is to always have a fan-first approach and keep them at the center of everything we do. We believe our fans are our biggest asset, and through this partnership with FanCode Shop, our aim is to provide an integrated, seamless, one-stop experience for them to stay connected with their favourite team as well as have access to a varied range of our official, authentic merchandise.”
Talking about the partnership, Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said, “Through technology and innovation, FanCode has strived to improve the fan’s experience of consuming sports. We are proud to be Rajasthan Royals’ partner of choice in building and managing the RR Mega Store. Fans will now have access to a wide range of authentic merchandise at affordable rates.”