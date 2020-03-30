Fancy a Panda in your living room? Google’s 3D lens makes it possible

Want to get up close and personal with a Tiger, from the comfort of your living room? How about sitting down for dinner with a Panda? Google’s new 3D lens allows a user to do just that. When a user searches for the name of a particular animal, he has an option to ‘View in your space’. First, the user can see the animals in 3D, and then he has the option to place and view the animal in his current living space and take photos, too.