F&B brands top ad volumes in Jan-Mar 2022: report

During this period, news took over GEC as the most popular channel genre, in terms of advertising, reveals TAM AdEx report.
As per the latest TAM AdEx report, television ad volumes in the first quarter of 2022 were almost at par with 2021’s first quarter. The food and beverage (F&B) category topped, with 23 per cent share in January to March 2022, compared to January to March 2021, states the report. Sector ‘services’ followed, with a 16 per cent share.
FMCG players ruled among the top 10 advertisers, with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) leading the list. In terms of growth, e-commerce-gaming category witnessed the highest growth per cent among the top 10 advertisers, i.e., 5.4 times in January to March 2022.
During the same period, news took over general entertainment channel (GEC) as the most popular channel genre, in terms of advertising. The top five channels genres accounted for more than 90 per cent share of ad volumes during both January to March 2021 and 2022.
Five out of the top 10 brands were from Reckitt and two were from HUL. In terms of growth percentage, the e-com-gaming category witnessed the highest growth among the Top 10, i.e., 5.4 times, followed by corporate/ brand image, with 2.5 times growth.
Among the top growing categories, more than 195 categories registered positive growth.
January to March 2022 saw a 29 per cent rise in ad volumes over January to March 2020, and was nearly equivalent to January to March 2021.
The top three sectors together added 52 per cent share of ad volumes in January to March 2022, which were also among the top three during January to March 2021.
The top 10 advertisers together added 36 per cent share of ad volumes during January to March 2022.
Brooke Bond Lipton India, Cadbury India, Coca-Cola India, Godrej Consumer Products, Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Amazon Online India were among the top 10 advertisers, with a positive rank shift, as compared to January to March 2021. Coca-Cola India, P&G and Amazon Online India were the new entrants January to March 2022.