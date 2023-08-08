FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 media rights awarded in Indian Subcontinent to 1Stadia

From the Round of 16 of the marquee tournament, fans in India can catch all the live action on DD Sports and Star Sports (television) in multiple languages, along with digital streaming on FanCode. Fans in Pakistan can tune in to PTV for both digital and television coverage of the marquee tournament. In Sri Lanka, the tournament will be broadcasted on DD Sports and Star Sports (television) and MX Player (digital), ensuring widespread access for viewers. In Nepal, AP1 TV, Nepal’s largest broadcast platform, has the exclusive rights to bring the excitement of the tournament to millions in Nepalese households. Bhutanese fans will be able to witness the excitement on DD Sports (television) and MX Player (digital). Bangladesh, too, will be part of the football fervour, with leading broadcasters like Gazi TV and Tsports TVensuring comprehensive coverage of the marquee global tournament on television while Rabbitholebd app, Tsports app and Iscreen app ensuring maximum reach through their digital mediums.