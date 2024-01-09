FIH signs four year deal with Indian broadcaster Viacom18

Commenting on the agreement, Tayyab Ikram, president, FIH, added, “As we’re enhancing our commercial and broadcast approach, this agreement with Viacom18 is a major step forward. It’s a great support to be partnering with such a strong broadcaster in a country where hockey is so fundamentally and historically anchored, and where we continuously want to develop the game. On behalf of FIH, I would like to thank Viacom18 for joining our efforts to promote hockey in India even further.”