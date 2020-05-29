Filming beyond Mumbai, trim crews... What's 'new normal' like for TV soap makers?

Sadik, Dhananjoy, Vivek, Umesh, and Prashant live in a rented apartment in Four Bungalows, Mumbai. The apartment has one bedroom, a hall, and a kitchen. The five of them, most of their neighbours, and almost the entire colony in suburban Mumbai are employed in what they call the ‘industry’. They normally return to their home just for a few hours to get some sleep. But since March 16, the twenty-somethings have hardly stepped out of their home, and neither have their neighbours. ‘Industry’ in Mumbai means the business of filming/shooting (primarily television). Around mid-March, it was announced that there won't be any sort of filming in Maharashtra because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Then came the subsequent phases of lockdown. The Filmcity in Goregaon is deserted, the giant studios inside are stinking as the air conditioner hasn’t been switched on for a long time, and there’s no ventilation. People living in Four Bungalows, Lokhandwala, and Andheri are losing patience and running out of money. They’re all wondering, “When will we shoot again."