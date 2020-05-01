Filming can resume on May 4 say sources; MIB's Prakash Javadekar urges IBF to consult Maharashtra CM

1. Regulatory moratorium for the sector for at least next 18 months.

2. Phased resumption of production activities.

3. Extension of moratorium period for GST payment.

4. Mandating Digital Payments of Subscription and Advertising dues to Broadcaster. Advisory to DPOs in respect of release of payment of subscription fees for the period upto 29th Feb 2020

6. Waiver of Processing Fee and Temporary live uplinking fee for live sporting events for a period of one year from the resumption of normal business activities.

7. Increase in time period of one year to two years for operationalization of new channels which have been granted permission.

8. Suspension of requirement of Performance Bank Guarantees in respect of channels sought to be launched for a period of one year.

9. Waiver of Carriage Fee due to Prasar Bharati for 3 months (April, May and June) for FTA Channels on Prasar Bharati’s Free Dish Platform.

10. Deferment of payment due to Prasar Bharati for Free Dish carriage by 31 March 2020 be deferred until July 2020.

11. All pending refunds even exceeding Rs. 5 Lacs should be urgently processed.

12. The 1st instalment of advance tax (due on 15 June 2020) should be done away with and taxpayers be allowed to pay the 2nd instalment (due on 15 September 2020) directly without any interest liability

13. The due date for deposit of TDS for the months of March and April 2020 should be extended to 31 May 2020 without any interest liability.

14. Extension /waiver of permission for FX payments for foreign satellite transponder hiring.

15. Lower rate of TDS from 10% to 2% on subscription revenues

16. Payment of stamp duty on agreements should be deferred upto expiry of ninety (90) days’ from the date of lifting of nation-wide lockdown.

17. Allow discharge of GST reverse charge obligation through GST input credit rather than paying in cash.

18. Extend all existing stay of income tax demand for next 6 months without any new hearing.