Films releasing directly on OTT are not "eating into" television viewership says ZEE's Ruchir Tiwari

"Video consumption is happening on TV and Digital and not on TV or digital," says Tiwari. "Both the mediums cater to different sets of audiences. Most of the content on OTT is for niche audiences while the content on the TV has universal appeal, that does well even in urban pockets. The only differentiator is the price point at which the viewers are getting entertainment. The content on TV being offered at affordable prices is bound to grab more eyeballs, this is where TV has the edge over OTT. At the end of the day, it is an ecosystem that will have overlaps, but they will complement each other and give overall growth." he adds.