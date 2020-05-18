Films releasing on OTT: Distress selling or the birth of a new business model?

Then why are the multiplexes worried? Cinema business in India is heavily dependent on urban pockets, where families go out to enjoy the experience, and not just watch the film. An industry expert believes that due to fears surrounding Coronavirus now, the urban audience might just get habituated to OTT. "It is not only OTT, but Reliance Jio has also announced that for certain Gigafibre subscribers (fibre-to-home), it will offer first day, first show at 4K resolution, which families can watch on their smart TVs. During this period, when theatres are shut, the producers are in discussions with OTT platforms, and they can find a business model which benefits them in the long run. Remember, the producers aren't very happy with these chains, as they often prioritise big-budget, star-studded movies over smaller ones. Now, they have an alternative," says the expert, who works with a large consultancy.