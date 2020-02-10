Firework - Future of short video format

Nair pointed out that the average time spent on content is reducing drastically. Pointing out that the short video format started evolving in China, he said the reason it gained momentum was because of the change in content consumption patterns. "Most of it is consumed during commute time – in metros or buses or during short breaks at work or in between lectures. During this hour, one cannot be expected to watch a 40-minute episode on Netflix or any content that needs them to commit to. Even the network disruption in metros won't allow that.”