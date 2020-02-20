Firework joins hands with Applause Entertainment

Firework, in their push to develop high quality short form original content, have signed on Applause Entertainment, the content studio from Aditya Birla Group. A first of its kind Indian content and IP creation studio, Applause Entertainment will develop ambient content around existing shows and IPs, original content in short format for Firework.
Cofounder and CEO, Firework, Vincent Yang said “Applause Entertainment is a pioneer in India in curating original content and with this partnership will again pioneer in the content creation for short format video category with Firework. It is deeply comforting to know that Sameer Nair and the highly talented team of Applause will now disrupt the short format entertainment space with Firework”
With an opportunity to disrupt through this partnership, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said “Firework is a platform that is revolutionizing the short format video space with technology and now with content. In India, Firework have brought in a concept that will change the way brands have used content to drive engagement. And we at Applause Entertainment are delighted to be at the forefront of this developing compelling content that will drive this trend”
Firework have also recently announced their partnership and have already created innovative IPs with their collaboration with Faye Dsouza, producing news in short format. Firework is currently in discussions with several entertainment and sports platforms to collaborate and create content that will derive great value for users and brands.
Firework’s storytelling strategies have seen a shift in India since their launch in the country, in-line with the global trend of shrinking attention span among the millennials. Firework aims to engage with users in their micro moments to deliver deeper and meaningful engagement. Micro moments or intent-rich moment is the key metric that will define brand strategies globally.