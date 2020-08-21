Firework launches Open Story Page, an innovative tool to transform creator careers in the short video space

With the Open Story Page every creator, publisher and brand, can now, own their own dedicated pages and start monetizing immediately regardless of the number of followers of the page. Firework’s unique stream-share enables that capability. Any content residing in an OSP automatically gets visibility across the wide global network that Firework has built in collaboration with publishers, apps and OEMs. It also offers ownership to creators to independently build branded content without any involvement from Firework. Revenue is generated in two ways – via the views across the network and via the advertising on their OSPs. This means that the creators do not have to wait for a follower base to build for their content to start generating revenue. This is a radical departure from the existing modes followed by social video apps. If a creator works with a brand independently, they can retain 100% of the revenue and Firework only comes into play if they or the brand wants the content to accumulate video views inorganically.