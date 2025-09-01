Flipkart taps majority stake in Pinkvilla to deepen Gen Z engagement

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Pinkvilla India, a digital infotainment platform. The move is part of Flipkart’s strategy to expand its content footprint and enhance engagement with Gen Z and millennial audiences, leveraging Pinkvilla's established brand, capabilities and loyal audience base.

Advertisment

Movies and celebrities play a significant role in shaping trends and influencing consumption habits. With a majority of Gen Z users consuming content on these themes, the acquisition of a leading infotainment platform is a natural fit as Flipkart looks to strengthen its appeal to this audience, says the brand's press note. The deal also offers Flipkart an opportunity to gain trend insights and create content for commerce opportunities, further consolidating its position in the Indian market.

Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President, Corporate, Flipkart, said, “Our acquisition of a majority stake in Pinkvilla is a critical step in our mission to deepen our engagement with Gen Z. Pinkvilla's robust content IPs and strong connection with its loyal audience base are assets that will accelerate our efforts to leverage content as a key driver of growth.”

Nandini Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Pinkvilla, said, “The investment by Flipkart is a testament to the strong platform and content we have built. We are confident that with Flipkart's support, we will be able to scale our operations and continue to deliver high-quality content that resonates with our millions of users, further strengthening our position as a leader in infotainment.”