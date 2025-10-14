Flipkart’s new ad starts with a missing sock and ends with a smile

In an age of hashtags and 6-second hooks, Flipkart has taken an unexpected creative turn this Diwali — with a full-page print story titled “A Man Once Bought A Single Sock.”

Advertisment

Published on the front pages of Hindustan Times and The Times of India, the piece is a nostalgic ode to long-form storytelling — a format once central to great advertising but rarely seen today.







At first glance, the copy feels like a slice of old-school charm. But as it unfolds, it reads like a short story — about Arjun, who misplaces a sock, goes online to replace it, and through a series of small coincidences, ends up rediscovering joy, hope, and a new home, all through Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale.

In a cluttered adscape dominated by celebrity faces and quick consumption, this piece stands out for its quiet confidence — a reminder that well-written copy still has the power to pause readers and pull them in.

Pratik Shetty, VP – Marketing & Growth, Flipkart, said: “Weekends are the right time to just sit back, enjoy a good read and shop for your favourite products.”

With this campaign, Flipkart not only promotes its Big Bang Diwali Sale but also brings back the lost art of storytelling — one sock, and one story, at a time.